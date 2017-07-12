× Flint funeral home license suspended for numerous health, occupational code violations.

FLINT, Mich. — A funeral home in Flint , according to the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, violated numerous health and occupational codes.

In the report state inspectors found multiple violations at Swanson Funeral Home, Inc. including:

Maggots on the floor of the facility’s garage and garage door.

Unrefrigerated human bodies were stored in the un-air-conditioned garage, some for more than 90 days and up to five months.

The building smelled of decomposing bodies.

Unsanitary preparation room without equipment or supplies necessary for embalming.

Blood and fluid stained casket pillows were laying in the hallway.

A failure to register as a “producing facility” and submit a Medical Waste Management Plan, under the Medical Waste Regulatory Act.

Repeated violations of standards and laws enforced by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration affecting the handling, custody, care, or transportation of a dead human body.

A failure to register to sell prepaid contracts or maintain a contract with a registrant under the Prepaid Act.

The funeral home manager O’Neil D. Swanson II mortuary of science license was suspended and he was ordered to cease and desist by LARA.

“Michigan residents trust funeral home directors, owners, and their establishments to follow the law especially when dealing with the death of a loved one,” said CSCL Director Julia Dale. “We will continue to aggressively hold every funeral home in Michigan to the highest standards of public health and safety when providing final arrangements.”

Swanson faces up to $10,000 in fines for each violation.