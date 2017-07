× Flood Watch for parts of West Michigan

West Michigan – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for parts of the area through Wednesday afternoon.

The watch includes the following counties: Calhoun, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa and Van Buren.

Several rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible this morning into the afternoon hours. Local rainfall amounts could exceed 4 inches which would be enough to trigger local flooding.