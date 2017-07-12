Frivolous Follies presents ‘Summer Sizzle’, a vaudeville variety show

Posted 2:07 PM, July 12, 2017, by , Updated at 02:06PM, July 12, 2017

The Frivolous Follies will emulate the nostalgia of vaudeville entertainment at their summer show, "Summer Sizzle" on Saturday.

Summer Sizzle will have all kinds of acts including singing, dancing, comedy, juggling, burlesque, dog dancing, barbershop quartet, and much more! This is not a family friendly show, and is recommended for teenagers and older.

The show will take place at Wealthy Theater on Saturday, July 15 at 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit frivolousfollies.com.

