Get tickets to Medieval Times on ‘Chivalry In Action Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - – Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids is joining forces with Medieval Times to declare Wednesday, July 12, “Chivalry in Action Day.”

From 12 to 2 p.m., the first 25 individuals making a purchase or donation at the Knapp Store and donation center, 2345 East Beltline SE, will receive two complimentary dinner and tournament tickets to Medieval Times in northwest suburban Chicago.

This is the inaugural stop for Medieval Times knights on their multi-city Chivalry inAction Goodwill Tour.