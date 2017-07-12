Help Ottawa Co. seniors, food pantries while you shop the Farmers Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. The Eight Street Farmers Market is in full swing in Holland and includes ways you can donate to Ottawa County Food banks.

Ottawa Food is giving away green bags at the Holland, Grand Haven and Spring Lake farmers markets and having shoppers fill them while they do their own shopping.

Once shoppers are done they drop the bags back off at the Ottawa Food donation table to be distributed to local seniors in need.

Dates and locations for donations include: Grand Haven Farmers Market: Aug 9, Sept Spring Lake Farmers Market: Aug 10, Sept 7 Holland Farmers Market: July 12 & 26, Aug. 9 & 23, Sept. 6 & 20​

For more, visit OttawaFood.org