Hiking and backpacking essentials every camper needs from at Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love the outdoors and enjoy camping and hiking, Bill and Paul's Sporthaus has everything a camper needs to enjoy the beautiful nature that West Michigan has to offer.

Bill and Paul's specializes in lighter and quieter camping equipment so there's no hassle when campers walk, hike, or paddle into the backcountry. They offer functional and durable family, festival, and campground camping gear that will keep campers comfortable during the whole trip.

Ryan and Ron showed off camping essentials that every camper needs like a water purifier. The purifier takes on a straw like shape so the user can drink the water straight from the source without worrying about getting sick.

Get these camping essentials at a bargain price at the Summer Sidewalk Sale now through July 16. Save on camping gear, summer fashion and footwear items, and any winter clothing.

Bill and Paul's is also hosting a seminar, Portable Power for the Backcountry, on July 19 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Nic Pietrangelo, founder of Power by Sun and Harding Energy, will be giving a presentation on the importance of reliable sources of personal power, explain how batteries and solar energy work as a system to deliver that power, and talk about some pitfalls encountered using them.

Want to win a $100 gift card to spend on new camping equipment? Click here.

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus is located at 1200 East Paris Avenue Southeast in Grand Rapids.

For more information on their events and products, visit billandpauls.com or call (616)-458-1684.