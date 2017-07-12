Kid Rock teases run for U.S. Senate on Twitter

Posted 5:14 PM, July 12, 2017, by , Updated at 05:15PM, July 12, 2017

MICHIGAN – The Michigan U.S. Senate race in 2018 may have just gotten rowdier.

Michigan-born musician Kid Rock tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a website called kidrockforsenate.com is for real.

Current U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) is up for re-election in 2018. Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert Young, Jr. announced his candidacy for the seat last month.  Several others have filed intentions.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, also tweeted that more information is to come.

