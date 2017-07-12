Kid Rock teases run for U.S. Senate on Twitter

MICHIGAN – The Michigan U.S. Senate race in 2018 may have just gotten rowdier.

Michigan-born musician Kid Rock tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a website called kidrockforsenate.com is for real.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Current U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) is up for re-election in 2018. Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert Young, Jr. announced his candidacy for the seat last month. Several others have filed intentions.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, also tweeted that more information is to come.