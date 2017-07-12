The Mike Yore Memorial Car Show is in St. Joseph this Friday, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Mike Yore Memorial Car Show
-
Here are Memorial Day parades scheduled across West Michigan
-
Memorial Day 2017 – Pay tribute at an area parade
-
Benefit ride Saturday for man who lost wife, home in fire
-
Community to remember teen hit by car while jogging
-
GR Ballet launches world premiere of “Alice in Wonderland”
-
-
Memorial race planned at Berlin Raceway in honor of beloved driver
-
Video shows truck dragging car – with driver still inside – after collision
-
Longtime GR Symphony leader dies, services planned
-
Calvin College to host on-campus memorial Monday for Tara Oskam
-
Runway on the Rapids returns benefiting great cause
-
-
Navy parachutist dies during demonstration over Hudson River
-
Dowagiac driver falls asleep and knocks down multiple mailboxes
-
Movie screening to honor fallen police sergeant