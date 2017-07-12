Muskegon Risers Hoping to Make the Playoffs

Posted 1:13 AM, July 12, 2017

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- This year is the Muskegon Risers first year playing in the Premier League of America and they are sitting in 2nd place in the East Division with a 5-2-1 record and just a couple of games left in the regular season.

The Risers face the 1st place team in their division on Saturday, July 15th at 6pm at Monsignor Kehren Stadium on the campus of Muskegon Catholic Central High School.

