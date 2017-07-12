Person struck my vehicle, dies from injuries

Posted 8:41 AM, July 12, 2017, by , Updated at 08:42AM, July 12, 2017

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — One person died from their injuries after witnesses reported a person lying in the road near South Lakeshore Drive and Victoria Road in St. Joseph.

Police arrived on scene to find the victim with injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital, where they passed away from their injuries.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian later returned to the scene.  According to police, the driver and passenger of the involved vehicle are juveniles and have been interviewed.

Names of all involved are being withheld while the incident is under investigation.

