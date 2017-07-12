× Police: 22-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds, not a random act of violence

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside the Quickie Convenience Store on Waverly Road in Eaton County.

According to police, they arrived on the scene to find the 22-year-old Trevon Rashad McDuffy from Lansing laying in the parking lot. Officers were unable to save McDuffy and he died on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation, but detectives on the case do not believe this was a random act of violence.