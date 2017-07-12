Police: 22-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds, not a random act of violence

Posted 12:59 PM, July 12, 2017, by

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside the Quickie Convenience Store on Waverly Road in Eaton County.

According to police, they arrived on the scene to find the 22-year-old Trevon Rashad McDuffy from Lansing laying in the parking lot.  Officers were unable to save McDuffy and he died on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation, but detectives on the case do not believe this was a random act of violence.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s