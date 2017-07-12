Severe weather threat remains today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- If you were anywhere north of I-96 this morning, you didn't see much rain. A lot of you probably wondered, "It must have missed us." If you were along I-94 this morning, you felt the exact opposite. The rain kept going and going and over 2 inches of rain fell in many locations.

There have been a few strong thunderstorms this morning, but the concentration has mainly been to the south along a stationary front.

Just because it's raining now, doesn't mean we're out of the woods later on. Believe it or not, the better severe threat is this afternoon, as the Storm Prediction Center keeps us under a "Slight" risk for this afternoon and evening.

A cold front will continue its trek to the east, and as the sun comes out this afternoon, this will add further fuel to an already unstable atmosphere.

We'll monitor the possibility of severe weather developing anywhere from 5 PM - 12 AM.

