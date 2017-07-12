The West Michigan Tourist Association has news on all the festivals this summer.
Summer Festival Season arrives
-
Chicago mayor announces series of summer beer festivals
-
Waterfront Film Festival moves to new, year-round facility
-
Festival of the Arts says new city fee could price them out before 50th anniversary
-
It’s festival season in West Michigan
-
Taste of Muskegon set to wrap up, Burning Foot Beer Fest just gearing up
-
-
Morning Buzz: Stamp Out Hunger on Saturday
-
Check out what’s new as Festival of the Arts returns to downtown Grand Rapids
-
DTE Energy Foundation announces 6th annual GRandJazzFest Lineup
-
Lakeshore Art Festival to feature over 300 artists in downtown Muskegon
-
First-ever Asian Festival showcasing different cultures, food, music and more
-
-
GR Asian Fest to become part of an annual tradition
-
Three new Kent County Sheriff’s Office employees trot into town
-
Jay-Z announces ‘4:44’ tour kicking off, making stop in Detroit