Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Eagle is a place where everyone in the family can have a good time. Not only can the kids get energy out at the water park, but mom and dad can have fun on the Waabooz Run Golf Course.

Soaring Eagle has one of the best maintained golf courses n the region, along with a well stocked pro shop to make sure golfers aren't missing any of the essentials.

Leigh Ann got a tour of the course and discovered all it has to offer.

To make a reservation or for more information, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.