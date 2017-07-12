Whitecaps Top Kernels 2-0

Posted 11:13 PM, July 12, 2017, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The Whitecaps returned home on Wednesday from a 10-game road stretch to take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The first place Caps topped the Kernels 2-0 after RBIs from Austin Athmann and Zac Sheperd.

