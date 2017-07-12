Wine Down Wednesday: What’s new at St. Julian Winery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's nothing like a cool glass of wine to get in the mood to relax, and St. Julian Winery and Distillery has plenty going on to help do just that.

St. Julian is Michigan's oldest winery, creating wines for nearly 100 years. They offer a wide variety of wines and ciders that are made with locally grown produce, providing a taste of Michigan with every bottle.

In preparation for their 100 year anniversary, St. Julian is upgrading their tasting room in Paw Paw with a more modern look, as well as expanding the vineyard.

Want to visit the winery and enjoy a glass for yourself? Here are some event they're hosting so you can relax and have a good time:

Songs & Slushies- Saturdays at 2 p.m. in Paw Paw

Taste of Grand Rapids- July 21 & 22

Vino in the Vines: Shrimp Boil in the Vineyard- August 19

St. Julian is located at 716 South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, and have tasting rooms in Frankenmuth, Union Pier and Dundee.

For more information on these events and St. Julian's wine collection, visit stjulian.com.