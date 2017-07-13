Blandford Nature Center opens former golf course to public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The former Highlands Golf Club is now open to the public as it transitions to being part of a nature center.

Blandford Nature Center and the Land Conservancy of West Michigan purchased the golf course this winter to make the property part of the nature center and to keep it from being developed into homes.

“While there is plenty of work yet to do, we are eager for the community to get their feet on the ground and experience the benefits of fresh air and the beginnings of a remarkable, open, natural landscape right here in northwest Grand Rapids,” said Joe Engel, Executive Director of the Land Conservancy in a press release. “With community input and support, the transformation of this property back to nature will benefit young and old alike, and provide inclusive educational and recreational opportunities that only the outdoors can truly provide.”

The community is being asked for input on the project this summer.

Tours began at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.