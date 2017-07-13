Celebrity chef Robert Irvine spotted at Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Celebrity chef Robert Irvine visited Grand Rapids Thursday.

The Restaurant: Impossible host was spotted at Butcher’s Union on Bridge Street around 7 p.m. and hung out for about an hour and a half.

The restaurant says it was a planned visit, adding Irvine made a reservation a couple days ago. Butcher’s Union tells FOX 17 Irvine did not have a camera crew with him at his visit, however, the restaurant did live stream a portion of his visit on Facebook.

The Food Network star also reportedly signed books and gave away some copies for free.

Irvine was previously scheduled to be in Grand Rapids for a Comcast Business event with the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce at the Downtown Market.