Ferris State Football Gearing Up For Season With Grand Rapids Football Camp

Head Coach Tony Annese said it was a good opportunity to see the players' leadership skills and connect with the community. He also said they are very eager to have another successful season.
1 Comment
Paul Munday
What is the football staff going to do about D. Thrower getting knocked out in Grand Haven over the 4th of July weekend ? He seems to be incapable of staying out of trouble.