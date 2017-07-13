Grand Rapids Balloon Festival features hot air balloons, helicopter rides, and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Balloon Festival getting ready to take flight, and this year there is truly something for everyone.

Kayla Kasica, Director of Compliance, and RE/MAX charity committee member Josh May, discuss the charities they're raising money for, and all the fun activities available for families at the festival.

Thursday night will be a picnic at Ah-Nab-Awen park where guests can walk inside a RE/MAX hot air balloon and watch the hot air balloons 'glow' as they soar into the night sky.

Then on Friday and Saturday, there will be a carnival with games, inflatables, and kids activities at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds. Carnival games range from $3-$5 with great prizes. There will even be a chance for people to get a short ride in a helicopter.

Each day will also feature live music performances, food, and a beautiful view of balloons in the sky.

The proceed from this even will benefit Children's Miracle Network and D.A. Blodgett at St. John’s.

The Grand Rapids Balloon Festival will take place at the following times and locations:

July 20: Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 6- 10 p.m.

July 21: Hudsonville Fairgrounds, 5-9 p.m.

July 22: Hudsonville Fairgrounds, 1-9 p.m.

Admission is free on Thursday, but will cost $5 per person on Friday and Saturday.

For a complete schedule of events, visit grandrapidsballoonfestival.com.