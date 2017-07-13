Heading to Cedar Point? Here are some hacks for parents with young kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cedar Point is the roller coaster capital of the world, offering some of the biggest thrills around. For families that have younger kids, there's no need to worry about the little ones feeling left out. The amusement park offers an incredible array of options for those too small to ride the big coasters like Top Thrill Dragster.

Cedar Point has three places to go: Camp Snoopy, Planet Snoopy and Kiddy Kingdom. Each section of the park has smaller attractions and kid sized roller coasters to make sure kids under 10-years-old and 49 inches have a good time while they're visiting.

While parents want their kids to have a good time, there are two things parents worry about when bringing their kid to a big amusement park: losing their child and making sure their child can ride the big rides.

Cedar Point can ease both of those worries, all families have to do is make a quick stop at guest services before exploring the park.

At guest services, young children can receive a Kid Track wristband with a parent's phone number written on the inside. If parents are accidentally separated, employees can look inside the bracelet and call the parent with their location.

Another service guest services provides is measuring the child to make sure they're big enough to ride the big rides. Guest services will make sure the child is at least 48 inches tall, then give them a special wristband to let Cedar Point employees know that the child is allowed on the ride.

Fast Lane passes are also something to consider when making a day trip to Cedar Point, however they're not a necessity.

For more information on kid attraction or rides, visit cedarpoint.com.