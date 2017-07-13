× How to save money on electric bill during power outages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the midst of storm season in Michigan many are experiencing long-term power outages, and for those that do there may be a way to save some money on that electric bill.

According to Consumers Energy’s policies if the company is unable to restore a customer’s power within 120 hours or approximately five days during catastrophic conditions that customer is eligible for a rebate.

Customers are also eligible for rebates if they experience a power outage for more than 16 hours during normal conditions or if their service is interrupted more than seven times within a year.

The rebate a customer receives varies depending on their circumstances but in some cases, the company will provide up to a $25 credit.

For more information on rebates and to see if you may be eligible visit the Consumers Energy website.