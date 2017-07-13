Morning Buzz: Second Trader Joe’s location opening in Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Love Trader Joe's? The retailer is planning on opening a second location in West Michigan.

According to the planning director in Oshtemo Township, the company submitted plans in 2016 to build a store there, at the corner of US 131 and Stadium Drive.

In June, the township got build out plans for the new location. M-Live reports that construction started in April.

Currently there's only one location in West Michigan on 28th Street in Grand Rapids.

2. The 102nd Ionia Free Fair kicks-off today!

Along with edible goodies, it features carnival rides, midway games, 4H animals, demonstrations, and so much more.

There are even free concerts being held over the weekend, with the Dueling Pianos performing on Friday, July 14, and The Rock Show on Saturday.

The fair will be held at the Ionia County Fairgrounds now until July 22.

For a full schedule of events, go to ioniafreefair.com.

3. Verizon announced that the personal information of six million customers was recently leaked online.

Cyber-security company, Upguard, uncovered the issue and said the leak was caused by human error.

Upguard alerted Verizon on June 13, but the security hole wasn't closed until June 22. Verizon said customer information wasn't stolen.

Upguard encourages Verizon customers to update their pin codes, and never use the same one twice.

4. Frequent users of the Facebook Messenger app are going to start seeing advertisements in their inbox.

The ads won't be shown in conversations, but in the main inbox tab. It'll be similar to the way ads show up between posts on the news feed.

Facebook is trying to make money from Messenger as it braces for an expected slowdown in revenue from the news feed.

Facebook says it plans to roll out the ads slowly, and has already been resting them in Australia and Thailand.

5. Twin pandas, Yu-Bao and Yu-Bei are celebrating their very first birthday.

The brother and sister celebrated on Tuesday at Chongqing Zoo in Southwest China.

The cubs were treated to a cake made with apples and bamboo as fans sang "Happy Birthday" to them.

Zoo caretakers also set up a pool to help the cubs beat the heat.