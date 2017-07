GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials are on the scene of a structure fire at Irwin Seating Company on Fruit Ridge Avenue NW.

Reports of a fire inside the building came in around 10:25 a.m. and upon arrival firefighters found a fire inside the industrial building.

According to police, there is currently a working fire inside the duct work of the building.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

