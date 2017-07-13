Fire evacuates employees at Irwin Seating Company

Photo Gallery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews battled a structure fire at Irwin Seating Company on Fruit Ridge Avenue NW Thursday morning.
Reports of a fire inside the building came in around 10:25 a.m. and upon arrival firefighters found a fire inside the industrial building.
According to police, the fire was inside the duct work of the building.
No injuries are being reported at this time.
1 Comment
Matthew
At least they waited for most the fire and smoke to clear before ordering everyone to get back in and work..and that counted for your break too lol