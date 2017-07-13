Fire evacuates employees at Irwin Seating Company

Posted 10:59 AM, July 13, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS,  Mich. —  Crews battled a structure fire at Irwin Seating Company on Fruit Ridge Avenue NW Thursday morning.

Reports of a fire inside the building came in around 10:25 a.m. and upon arrival firefighters found a fire inside the industrial building.

According to police, the fire was inside the duct work of the building.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

1 Comment

  • Matthew

    At least they waited for most the fire and smoke to clear before ordering everyone to get back in and work..and that counted for your break too lol

    Reply