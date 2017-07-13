× Police pursuit with motorcycle ends in crash, motorcyclist seriously injured

EVART, Mich. — After failing to stop for a patrol officer, a motorcyclist led police on a pursuit near the City of Evart.

The motorcyclist was traveling around 50 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour speed zone when an officer attempted to pull him over.

The 38-year-old motorcyclist took off but eventually crashed in the curves on 85th Avenue near River Road.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

With the assistance of Aero med, the injured motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he is reportedly in serious but stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation, however, police believe that alcohol may be a factor.