Rockford Brewing Company`s Paddles & Pints pushes off this weekend

Cost:Tubes- $10/ one personKayaks- $20/ one personCanoes- $30/ two-three peopleBYO kayak or canoe- transport provided by AAA Canoe Rental- $15

Sign up in the pub to reserve your spot! This event sells out quickly! Sign ups and cancellations must be done by July 14th.

Schedule:

11 AM - Meet at RBC for Social Hour- Lunch, beer, & growler fills!

1PM-2PM - Shuttles will begin taking patrons to the river

1:30PM - Drink and float!

3/4 PM: Return to RBC for food & beer!

In the case of lightning we will reschedule the event & will call off 30 minutes before departing to the river.