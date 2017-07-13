Rockford Brewing Company`s Paddles & Pints pushes off this weekend

Cost:
Tubes- $10/ one person
Kayaks- $20/ one person
Canoes- $30/ two-three people
BYO kayak or canoe- transport provided by AAA Canoe Rental- $15
Schedule:
Sign up in the pub to reserve your spot! This event sells out quickly! Sign ups and cancellations must be done by July 14th.
11 AM - Meet at RBC for Social Hour- Lunch, beer, & growler fills!
1PM-2PM - Shuttles will begin taking patrons to the river
1:30PM - Drink and float!
3/4 PM: Return to RBC for food & beer!
In the case of lightning we will reschedule the event & will call off 30 minutes before departing to the river.