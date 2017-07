PORT SHELDON TWP, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies need help looking for a missing woman with dementia.

Barbara Osgood, 73, is visiting from Arizona and visits the Port Sheldon Township area regularly. She was last seen walking in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Stanton Street around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

She was seen wearing a white and blue blouse, white Capri pants, and a pink camouflage hat.

If anyone sees her, call Ottawa County dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.