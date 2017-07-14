Award honors Michigan fire chief killed responding to crash

Posted 9:39 AM, July 14, 2017, by

Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — A fire chief who died after he was struck by a vehicle in southwestern Michigan last month is being honored by his fellow chiefs.

The Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs named Comstock Township Chief Edward Switalski the Fire Chief of the Year for the state. They say he was being considered for the award before his death.

The honor was announced at the association’s meeting in Petoskey. Comstock Township fire department officials were on hand to accept the honor on his behalf.

The 55-year-old died June 13 after being struck as he responded to another crash on Interstate 94 in Comstock Township, 135 miles (220 kilometers) west of Detroit.

He worked for more than three decades at Pleasantview Fire District in suburban Chicago before becoming Comstock Township chief in 2013.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s