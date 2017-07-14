Beyonce introduces newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- Forgive the Beyhive if they are tired on Friday.Shortly after 1 a.m., Beyoncé debuted the long awaited photo of her newborn twins on her official Instagram account.

Naturally it was glorious.

The photo was just what we have come to expect from the superstar.

It featured Queen Bey cradling her babies while swathed in fabric including a blue veil. She is posed before a stand of flowers with the ocean in the background. The image is similar to ones she posted to announce her pregnancy in February.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," the caption read.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for a glimpse of the latest production by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.