Congenital Heart Center receives national recognition for cardiovascular care

The Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVox Children's Hospital has received the highest national recognition for having one of the most advanced facilities in the country.

Their ability to diagnose and treat all types of congenital heart defects and complex conditions, has earned them national recognition by U.S. News and World Report and a 3-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

Dr. Marcus Haw and Dr. Joseph Vettukattil discuss what they do and how the Congenital Heart Center has earned such a high recognition, and what they are doing to impact the lives of children and adults with congenital heart defects.

The Society of Thoracic Surgeons has a national database to measure quality and patient safety, using star rating to measure quality and outcomes of their patients.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is the only facility in Michigan to receive a 3-star rating, which is the highest level a hospital can receive. Only 11 other centers in the United States have achieved this level of excellence.

The Congenital Heart Center treats and diagnoses all ages from babies to adults thanks to a team of the highest level of expertise available in cardiology, cardiac interventions and surgery.

For those not able to travel to Grand Rapids, patients can travel to other locations for the same care in Lansing, Muskegon, Cadillac, Mt. Pleasant, St. Joseph, and Traverse City.

The Congenital Heart Center is located at 25 Michigan Street NE in suite 4200. For more information, call (616)-267-9150 or visit helendevoschildrens.org/congenital-heart-center.