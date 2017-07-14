Crews ferried to Mackinac Island to fight fire

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – Fire trucks were ferried across to Mackinac Island Thursday night for a fire in a cottage.

Ladonna Lewis posted video of crews fighting the fire on social media.

9and10news.com reports that two firefighters were treated for injuries, and one will need surgery after severing a tendon in his thumb.  The home owners were not at home at the time of the fire.

1 Comment

  • Bud

    Having to wait an hour for a firetruck to arrive to fight a fire just stinks. A lot of the buildings on the Island can be death traps during a fire. Lucky nobody was in the home.

