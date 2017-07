NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich – Deputies with the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office are requesting tips in the search for a suspect they say may be armed and dangerous.

29-year-old Darrell Zeckzer is from the Hesperia area.  Deputies believe he may be driving a stolen 2013 Dodge Dart, black in color.

Anyone with information on Zeckzer’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.