Grand Haven officer wins day with cupcakes and assisting local mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Stephanie Williams was having a tough day, being stranded with an overheated car with four kids inside.

Williams has roadside assistance, but the tow truck driver needed money up front, and she also didn't have cash or credit cards with her.

That's when Grand Haven Public Safety Officer Nick Sheridan came to the rescue.

Sheridan paid the tow truck driver $50 out of pocket and then also made another gesture to a mom in a stressful situation.

"My son's birthday was yesterday, and he was like, 'well, happy birthday to your son. You want some cupcakes, because we sure don't need them.'"

Sheridan gave Williams the 24 cupcakes that he had just received from Ryke's Bakery for the department.

"I wanted to cry. I wanted to hug him," said Williams.

Grand Haven chief Jeff Hawke said things like this often go under the radar, and is very glad that Williams shared her story. They are very proud of Officer Sheridan.