Kalamazoo FC to play game in honor of Kalamazoo shooting victim

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It has been over a year since the community was struck by the Kalamazoo shooting which claimed the lives of six people including its youngest victim 17-year-old Tyler Smith.

Since the tragedy, the community has banned together through the organization Kalamazoo Strong and created the Tyler Smith Scholarship Fund.

To remember the fallen teen the Kalamazoo FC soccer team will take on the Milwaukee Torrent on Saturday to benefit the scholarship fund that was created in his name.

Tyler and his father Richard Smith were both passed away during this incident. Tyler attended Mattawan High School, and the money from the fund is awarded to Mattawan students.

Last year, according to Kalamazoo Strong, two Mattawan High School Students were each awarded $1500 to attend college.

The game kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Mayor Riverfront Park and the money spent at the game will help carry on Tyler’s legacy by circulating money back into the scholarship fund.