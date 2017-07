× Kalamazoo launches free Wi-Fi at Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Staying connected is now an easy thing to do at Kalamazoo’s most popular park.

The city launched free Wi-Fi at Bronson Park Friday. They hope to soon have Wi-Fi at every park in Kalamazoo.

The Wi-Fi is free and available at any time. You also only have to register once.

Four access points have been installed in the park.

The plan to bring Wi-Fi to the park has been in the works for a few years.