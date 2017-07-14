Kavon Frazier’s First Free Youth Football Camp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Christian and Central Michigan grad, Kavon Frazier, hosted his first free youth football camp today at GR Christian high school.

Frazier is currently a safety with the Dallas Cowboys, but knows the importance of giving back to the community.

