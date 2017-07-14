Michigan man in prison for life for drugs might win release

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan parole board is deciding whether to release a Detroit-area man who’s been in prison for 29 years for drug crimes committed when he was a teenager.

The board is meeting Friday to discuss the case of Richard Wershe, who was known on the streets as “White Boy Rick.” He turns 48 next week.

Wershe was 17 when he was caught with cocaine. He says he had worked as an FBI informant and reported corrupt Detroit police officers but wasn’t given leniency.

Wershe was sentenced to life in prison in 1988. The sentence was later changed to give him a shot at parole. In June, he told parole board members that he’s been rehabilitated and knows drugs destroy communities.

