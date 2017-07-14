Mount Baldy beach reopens Friday 4 years after boy trapped

Posted 7:41 AM, July 14, 2017, by

Grand Haven State Park

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — The National Park Service says the beach at Mount Baldy in Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore will reopen at noon Friday more than four years after the massive dune swallowed a young boy.
National Lakeshore spokesman Bruce Rowe says that even with the beach opening, the dune at Mount Baldy will remain closed for public safety and dune protection.
He says the public can reach the beach fronting Lake Michigan by a half-mile-long directly west of the dune.
An estimated 11 feet of sand swallowed a 6-year-old boy from Sterling, Illinois, for more than three hours before he was rescued July 12, 2013. The Mount Baldy area has been closed since then. Officials say holes began opening up on the dune’s surface from decaying trees.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s