Police respond to report of gunfire in Battle Creek neighborhood

July 14, 2017

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Shots rang out in the 200 block of Taft Court in Battle Creek around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday as a man allegedly shot at another individual.

Police responded to the area to investigate the report. After searching the area the suspect was discovered hiding in a nearby apartment.

The 26-year-old Battle Creek man was taken into custody and is facing assault and weapons charges.

The incident is still under investigation, however, police believe the gunfire was the result of an argument.

No one was hurt in this incident.

