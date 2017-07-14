Sammy Sosa looks dramatically different, and the internet is going nuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WGN TV) - A former Chicago Cubs player is back in the news and has become a trending subject on Twitter.

Sammy Sosa appeared on ESPN earlier this week -- and looked dramatically different.

In the interview, he's sporting a pink fedora and his complexion looks to be much whiter.

In 2009, the former slugger did an interview on Univision and addressed the comments about his skin, according to ESPN.

"It's a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin some," he said. "It's a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I'm not a racist, I live my life happily."

This is a before and after photo of the former Cub:

This is what self-hate looks like: Sammy Sosa before and after pic.twitter.com/UsOkhk7zxp — Little But Talawa (@LittleButTalawa) July 13, 2017

It seems that Sosa has made a few changes to his appearance -- and the internet has a lot to say about it:

They need to do a #30for30 on Sammy Sosa and not even talk about baseball. "What if I told you that this guy...was also this guy..." pic.twitter.com/94JK1CjdTs — BigHeadSports (@BigHeadSports) July 13, 2017

Sosa played with the Chicago Cubs from 1992 until 2004.