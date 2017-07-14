Sammy Sosa looks dramatically different, and the internet is going nuts

(WGN TV) - A former Chicago Cubs player is back in the news and has become a trending subject on Twitter.

Sammy Sosa appeared on ESPN earlier this week -- and looked dramatically different.

In the interview, he's sporting a pink fedora and his complexion looks to be much whiter.

In 2009, the former slugger did an interview on Univision and addressed the comments about his skin, according to ESPN.

"It's a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin some," he said. "It's a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I'm not a racist, I live my life happily."

This is a before and after photo of the former Cub:

It seems that Sosa has made a few changes to his appearance -- and the internet has a lot to say about it:

Sosa played with the Chicago Cubs from 1992 until 2004.

