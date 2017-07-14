Sheriff: Deputies investigating home invasions in Rockford area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's office is investigating as many as nine recent home invasions and attempts that have occurred in the Rockford area this week.

Sgt. Joel Roon tells FOX 17 that the attempts happened Wednesday night or Thursday morning in the Bostwick Lake neighborhood in the area of Belding Road and Ramsdell Drive. Most of the homes were occupied when the home invasions took place. In some instances, the suspect or suspects did not get inside.

"This does appear to be a fairly bold subject that's committing these acts," said Sgt. Roon to FOX 17. "He's not afraid to enter the home. He's not afraid to search around. He's not even afraid to use a little bit of force to get in."