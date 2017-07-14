Sheriff: Deputies investigating home invasions in Rockford area

Posted 11:29 AM, July 14, 2017, by , Updated at 04:08PM, July 14, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's office is investigating as many as nine recent home invasions and attempts that have occurred in the Rockford area this week.

Sgt. Joel Roon tells FOX 17 that the attempts happened Wednesday night or Thursday morning in the Bostwick Lake neighborhood in the area of Belding Road and Ramsdell Drive. Most of the homes were occupied when the home invasions took place.  In some instances, the suspect or suspects did not get inside.

"This does appear to be a fairly bold subject that's committing these acts," said Sgt. Roon to FOX 17. "He's not afraid to enter the home. He's not afraid to search around. He's not even afraid to use a little bit of force to get in."

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment