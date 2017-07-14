× Woman who drove over clerk at Kentwood party store sentenced to 11 months in jail

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A woman involved in an incident at a Kentwood party store that left a clerk seriously injured has been sentenced.

Arendia Ford was sentenced Thursday to eleven months in jail for her involvement with the incident that occurred at T&J Party Store last April.

In April, three women entered the party store after arguing with Kristina Yoon, a 57-year-old employee, about prices. Surveillance video shows the three enter the store and trash it before Yoon chased them outside.

As the women attempted to flee in their vehicle, they drove over Yoon’s legs, according to police.

Ford was determined to be the driver of the vehicle and was found guilty on July 14 for her failure to stop at the scene of a serious injury accident.

Amarianna Pureifoy, one of the other women involved, was already sentenced with charges for lying to police officers and destruction of property.

The third suspect in this case has yet to be charged.