SPRING LAKE, Mich. -- A big celebration on the lake shore that promises food, drinks, and some high speed slip & slide fun.

Vander Mill in Spring Lake is hosting 'Slip Sliders and Ciders' July 15th and it's fit for the whole family.

Not only can you enjoy their cider and donuts but they will have food trucks, yard games and of course this giant slip and slide fit for kids and adults.

Try out the adult friendly slip & slide!