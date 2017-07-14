Win a motorcycle and support cancer research at Sandy Corley Memorial Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For motorcycle enthusiasts who are looking for a cruise with a cause, the Sandy Corley Memorial Run is perfect way to have fun and pay it forward.

For nearly 30 years, the efforts of these motorcycle enthusiasts have raised an incredible amount of money for cancer research..

The event will feature a Ride-In Bike Show, field events, food, drinks, and three nights of live music. There will even be a raffle for a chance to win a motorcycle on July 22.

The Sandy Corley Memorial Run will take place on July 20-22 at Double JJ Ranch in Rothbury.

Tickets cost $60 in advance, and $70 after July 19.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit SandyCorley.com.