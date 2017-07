× 2 bicyclists struck by car in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two bicyclists were injured after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Hanna Lake Avenue SE just south of 92nd Avenue.

Deputies say the condition of the victims is not yet known but the driver of the car was not injured.

