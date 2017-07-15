Gaines Township bicyclist dies after being hit by car

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a bicyclist was killed and another was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle in foggy road conditions Saturday morning.
It happened at 7:49 a.m. on Hanna Lake Avenue SE just south of 92nd St. SE when a southbound Jeep driven by Gerard Geerligs, 83, of Caledonia hit a man and a woman riding their bikes southbound on Hanna Lake.
Deputies say Clarence Doornbos, 76, of Caledonia and Claire Elgersma, 69, of Kentwood both where transported to a local hospital where Doornbos died and Elgersma was treated for serious injuries.
Geerligs was not injured.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
telegal
So i’m just going to ask–you mention that the driver of the car was not injured. And how in the world is a driver going to be injured whilst hitting 2 bicyclist? I just read that one of the cyclist is dead. And they were all traveling southbound which means the driver hit them from behind. I know the driver is probably heartbroken. But. This is just so wrong in so many ways. If you can’t see what’s in front of you than STOP DRIVING.