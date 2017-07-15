Gaines Township bicyclist dies after being hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a bicyclist was killed and another was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle in foggy road conditions Saturday morning.

It happened at 7:49 a.m. on Hanna Lake Avenue SE just south of 92nd St. SE when a southbound Jeep driven by Gerard Geerligs, 83, of Caledonia hit a man and a woman riding their bikes southbound on Hanna Lake.

Deputies say Clarence Doornbos, 76, of Caledonia and Claire Elgersma, 69, of Kentwood both where transported to a local hospital where Doornbos died and Elgersma was treated for serious injuries.

Geerligs was not injured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.