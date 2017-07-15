× Grandville McDonald’s robbed on Saturday afternoon

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A suspect is being sought after a Saturday afternoon robbery at a McDonald’s drive-through.

At 2:54 p.m. Saturday, the Grandville Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the McDonald’s restaurant at 2980 44th St. SW. The investigation showed that a suspect approached an employee in the drive-through, handed the employee a note and demanded money.

After receiving money, the suspect then fled the scene in a silver or white late 2000s Dodge Ram extended cab pickup truck.

Nobody was injured.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black man between the ages of 25 and 30 with shoulder-length dreadlocks and wearing a black shirt.

Anybody with any information about this robbery is being asked to call the Grandville Police Tip Line at (616) 538-6110, option 2 or Silent Observer.