Suspect sought after bullet grazes Grand Rapids man’s head

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on the city's west side.

Police say they received a call Saturday morning around 2:17 a.m. after reports of shots fired in the 800 block of 4th Street NW.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 20s had been grazed in the head by a bullet, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim is not cooperating but they are working with witnesses to learn more information.

If you know anything about this, you are being asked to call GRPD.